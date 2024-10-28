Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Pollution, temperature still high in Delhi; govt to rope in 1,000 volunteers to strengthen drive

The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 304 at 4 pm, down from 355 on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 15:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 15:33 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionPollutionHeat

Follow us on :

Follow Us