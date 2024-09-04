Pre litigation mediation mandatory to file counter claim in commercial disputes: Delhi High Court

"In view of the above-said discussion, it clearly emerges that the process of pre-institution mediation is mandatory for every suit involving a commercial suit and no distinction can be drawn when it comes to a counter-claim involving a commercial dispute and not contemplating any urgent relief. As per the mandate, any such suit, which has been filed without taking recourse of Section 12-A of Commercial Courts Act, needs to be rejected under Order VII Rule 11 CPC," the court said.