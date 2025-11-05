Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Four amoebic meningoencephalitis death in five days in Kerala

More alarming is that most of the victims of the infection in recent times did not have any known contact with contaminated water, which is considered to be the source of the brain eating amoeba
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 11:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 11:02 IST
India NewsKeralaDisease

Follow us on :

Follow Us