JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Prominent bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP in Delhi

When asked if she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, she said, 'I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me...'
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 08:04 IST

Follow Us

Anuradha Paudwal, a renowned playback singer known for her bhajans, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

"I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today," the singer said after joining the party.

When asked if she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, she said, "I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me..."

More to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 March 2024, 08:04 IST)
India NewsBJPDelhiAnuradha Paudwal

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT