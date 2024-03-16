Prominent bhajan singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP in Delhi

Anuradha Paudwal, a renowned playback singer known for her bhajans, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

"I am happy that I am joining the government which has a deep connection with Sanatan (Dharma). It is my good fortune that I am joining BJP today," the singer said after joining the party.

When asked if she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, she said, "I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me..."