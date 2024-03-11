Protests erupt in Jamia Millia Islamia over implementation of CAA

New Delhi: Protests erupted on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus here on Monday hours after the Centre notified the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), leading to heavy police deployment at the university.

A group of students led by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) raised slogans against the Modi government and the Delhi Police.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also opposed the implementation of the Act.