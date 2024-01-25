Ram temple consecration matter of pride for everyone, says Kejriwal

The chief minister said the AAP government has adopted 10 principles of 'Ram Rajya' and is providing quality education, health services, free electricity and water supply to people and ensuring women's safety.

"The first principle of 'Ram Rajya' is that no one should go to sleep hungry. We are providing ration to the poor and shelter to the homeless," he said.

"While being devoted to Lord Ram, we need to do our bit for society with hard work, honesty and patriotism. I firmly believe that if we follow the path shown by Lord Ram, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world."

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has contained price rise and inflation in the city is half of the national level.

"We cannot say that we have 'Ram Rajya' if inflation is breaking people's back. There will be 'Ram Rajya' when people live happily with prosperity," he said.

Lord Ram never discriminated on the lines of caste and religion but society today has been divided on those lines, Kejriwal said.

"Running an administration inspired by 'Ram Rajya' also includes providing 24x7 power supply. It also means respecting the elderly and we have been doing that by increasing their pension and arranging free pilgrimages for them.

"It includes providing free water supply to the poor and the middle class which we have been doing since we came to power," he added.

In a veiled attack at the Centre, Kejriwal said the aim of having a USD 5 trillion economy is good only when the financial benefits reach all the poor in the country.

"In the last 75 years, the rich have become richer and the poor have become poorer. Bringing down inflation is part of the concept of 'Ram Rajya' followed by us," he said.

"We have to establish a system of governance where everyone lives peacefully and happily with equal participation and opportunities," he said.

In the last nine years, the Delhi government provided jobs to 12 lakh youths, Kejriwal said, adding creating employment opportunities is another principle of 'Ram Rajya' followed by his government.