Revolutionaries won't bow down to tyranny of dictator: AAP on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed Khan was arrested 'without any evidence'.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 08:58 IST

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday said its MLA Amanatullah Khan has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a "false" case and the more the ruling BJP tries to suppress the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's voice, the more vocal it will be.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed Khan was arrested "without any evidence".

The ED on Monday arrested Khan, the MLA from Delhi's Okhla, in a money laundering case against him and some others linked to him, official sources said.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in Okhla.

"Revolutionaries will not bow down to the tyranny of a dictator. The BJP's ED took Aam Aadmi Party MLA @KhanAmanatullah in custody in a false case. The more the BJP people try to suppress us, the more vocal our voice will be," the AAP said in a post on X in Hindi.

Singh said this "bullying" by the BJP would cost the party dearly in the Delhi assembly polls and it would be defeated.

Khan was arrested forcibly "without any evidence", the senior AAP leader alleged in a post on X in Hindi.

The money laundering case against Khan stems from two FIRs, one registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Waqf Board-related "irregularities" and another by the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch related to a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2024, 08:58 IST
