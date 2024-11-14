Home
Second phase of Delhi Nyay Yatra to start on Friday: Congress

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the month-long Nyay Yatra will cover all the 70 assembly constituencies before concluding on December 4.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 18:07 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 18:07 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNew Delhi

