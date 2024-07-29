Several illegally-run IAS coaching centres, including 'Drishti', sealed in Delhi after students' death

IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper's Academy, Dainik Samvad, Civils Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Easy for IAS were the 13 centres that were sealed, apart from Drishti IAS Coaching centre.

"It is unclear how long it will take to resolve the situation. We are still waiting for the government or the administration to address our concerns,” Sameer, a UPSC aspirant, said.

“We have been informed that coaching centres will remain shut for at least the next three days. Some centres have shifted to conducting online classes. Libraries, which are essential for students, are closed everywhere. Students typically study in these libraries for more than 15 to 20 hours," Sameer added.

IAS aspirants Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Navin Dalwin from Kerala died after Rau's IAS Study Circle’s basement, being used as a library, got flooded due to rains in the national capital on Saturday evening.

A teacher from a coaching institute shared that many of the centres have moved to online classes, while some have shut down classes.