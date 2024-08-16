Sisodia got justice by breaking 'shackles of dictatorship', says Mann after meeting ex-Dy CM

"Our party did not break in difficult situation. The party will become stronger after Sisodia's arrival. He has become mentally stronger after spending time in jail and so will Kejriwal. AAP is country's future," he asserted. Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.