Slapped 7-8 times, shirt pulled up: Maliwal's FIR reveals details of alleged assault by Kejriwal's assistant

Controversy ensued after Aam Admi Party's Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal complained to the Delhi Police that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on the AAP MP.

The FIR was registered after Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha. Police teams were at the Rajya Sabha member's residence in Central Delhi for nearly four and a half hours from around 1:50 pm.

Officials said the FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station against Kumar under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word gesture or act of intent to insult) and 323 (assault).

What are the contents of Maliwal's FIR?

According to PTI sources, in her police complaint, Maliwal has named Kumar as the "main person" who allegedly assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal on Monday.

She was sitting in the drawing room when Kumar came and allegedly slapped her multiple times.