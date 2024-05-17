Slapped 7-8 times, shirt pulled up: Maliwal's FIR reveals details of alleged assault by Kejriwal's assistant

Controversy ensued after Aam Admi Party's Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal complained to the Delhi Police that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on the AAP MP.
The FIR was registered after Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha. Police teams were at the Rajya Sabha member's residence in Central Delhi for nearly four and a half hours from around 1:50 pm.
Officials said the FIR has been registered at the Civil Lines police station against Kumar under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word gesture or act of intent to insult) and 323 (assault).
What are the contents of Maliwal's FIR?
According to PTI sources, in her police complaint, Maliwal has named Kumar as the "main person" who allegedly assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal on Monday.
She was sitting in the drawing room when Kumar came and allegedly slapped her multiple times.
She ran out of the CM's residence and called the police, the MP stated in her complaint, the sources said, and added that she also claimed that Kejriwal was present at his residence when the incident took place.
NDTV cited police sources and noted that in her complaint, Maliwal has alleged, "Bibhav came and started abusing and kept slapping without provocation," further adding, "I made noise and said 'Let me go', but he kept beating me continuously and abusing me in Hindi. He threatened, 'We will see, we will deal with it'. I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone."
She has also claimed Kumar had hit her in her private parts, chest, and stomach.
The FIR, according to the publication, further reveals that she felt "absolutely shocked" and had screamed for help multiple times. In order to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up," the FIR stated, according to the publication.
Maliwal further said that she had to run out of the premises and call police officials.
When security personnel present there arrived, Maliwal claimed that instead of helping her, they were instructed by Kumar to escort her out of the premises. She then had to wait outside until the police arrived.
With PTI inputs