Soft drink video of couple in Delhi Metro sparks outrage on social media

A video showing a couple getting intimate in a Delhi Metro train has gone viral sparking an outrage among people on social media.
The undated video has been shared and viewed by a large number of people on social media.
Delhi Metro, when asked about the video, said if co-passengers notice such acts, 'they should be reported immediately.'
The video showed a man, purportedly in an act of romance, sipping on a soft drink and transferring the liquid from his mouth to the mouth of his female friend.
Many users on X expressed disgust at the video, which they said was made for attention on social media.
"Well we are trying to raise awareness through social media and we have also appealed repeatedly to passengers. These should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice such acts," the DMRC said.
In the last few months, several videos and 'reels' shot in metro trains have gone viral due to their controversial nature.