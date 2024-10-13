Sonam Wangchuk, 20 others detained for protesting outside Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan

<p>New Delhi: Climate activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sonam-wangchuk">Sonam Wangchuk</a> and 20 other protestors were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting outside the Ladakh Bhawan here on Sunday, officials said.</p>.<p>Around 20 to 25 protesters, who were on fast with Wangchuk, were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, they said.</p>.<p>Heavy police deployment was arranged to maintain the law and order.</p>.<p>Some of the protesters argued that they were not protesting, but sitting peacefully.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the protesters do not have any permission to sit outside the Ladakh Bhawan.</p>.R G Kar case: 77 doctors at Bengal's Kalyani JNM Hospital threaten mass resignation.<p>"They have filed an application to hold protest at the Jantar Mantar. Their application is under consideration. They are not allowed to protest at any other site. We have detained a few people, who will be released soon," he said.</p>.<p>Wangchuk, along with his supporters, marched to Delhi from Leh demanding Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.</p>.<p>They were detained at the capital's Singhu border earlier on September 30 by the Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.</p>.<p>The group is demanding a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.</p>.<p>It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.</p>.<p>The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts. </p>