Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Sonam Wangchuk released; prohibitory orders withdrawn: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Delhi HC

Mehta made the statement before a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 09:04 IST
India NewsDelhi PoliceDelhi High CourtSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us