<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jal-shakti-ministry"> Jal Shakti Ministry</a> has claimed that it has achieved full targets in cleanliness drives and surpassed its goals for reviewing physical and e-files as part of the Centre's Special Campaign 5.0.</p><p>The campaign, aimed at promoting cleanliness, record management, simplification of rules, and better utilisation of office space, is being implemented across the department and its field organisations "in true spirit," the ministry said on Thursday.</p><p>Secretary VL Kanth Rao reviewed the progress of the campaign with senior officials on October 27 and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work.</p><p>According to the ministry, the department achieved 115 per cent of its target for reviewing physical files and 101 per cent for e-files. All 563 identified sites were cleaned, marking a 100 per cent success rate in cleanliness activities.</p><p>The campaign also freed up 1.12 lakh square feet of office space and generated Rs 67.28 lakh through the disposal of scrap material, the statement said.</p><p>In other areas, 90 per cent of public grievances and 86 per cent of grievance appeals were addressed.</p><p>Progress was also made in clearing Parliament assurances (69 per cent), MP references (58 per cent), and PMO references (56 per cent), the statement said.</p>