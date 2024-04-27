Spider-couple arrested for performing bike stunts on Delhi roads

The video starts with 'Spiderwoman' walking up to 'Spiderman' and the two shake hands, she then hops on his bike and off they go riding on the streets of Delhi. The couple is seen talking, posing and even dancing in the video.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 79K likes.

After their video went viral, the Delhi traffic police in a savage move, arrested the two and issued a challan under Motor Vehicle Act. The X handle of Delhi Police, posting the video of Spider-couple wrote in the caption, 'The real superhero is the one who follows traffic rules'.

