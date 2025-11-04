Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Students cast votes in JNU students' union elections, counting to be held on November 6

A total of 20 candidates are in the fray for the four central panel posts including president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 17:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 17:08 IST
India NewsDelhiElectionsJawaharlal Nehru UniversityJNUSU polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us