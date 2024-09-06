Supreme Court stays Madras HC order restoring corruption charges against Tamil Nadu ministers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court's order restoring corruption charges related to possession of disproportionate assets against Tamil Nadu ministers K K S S R (Sattur) Ramachandran and Thangam Thenarasu and their spouses.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on the plea against the High Court's order setting aside their discharge passed in suo motu exercise of the jurisdiction.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, A M Singhvi, Kapil Sibal, Sidharth Luthra and S Muralidhar contended the High Court could not have in criminal revision rejected the closure report filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption.