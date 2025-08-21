<p>Mumbai: In what is a record of sorts in India for a public festival, the GSB Seva Mandal’s Maha Ganapati in Mumbai - known as "richest idol” of Lord Ganesha has been insured for a whopping 474.46 crore.</p><p>The GSB Ganesh Mandal is located in the King's Circle area of Mumbai and is visited by commoners and celebrities.</p>.Bombay HC orders immersion of all idols up to 6 ft height in artificial tanks starting Ganesh festival.<p>The insurance coverage was done by New India Insurance Co Ltd.</p><p>However, the trust management has not declared the premium amount.</p><p>“For the 2025 Ganeshotsav festivities, the insurance cover is 474.46 crore as against the Rs 400.58 crores in 2024,” said Amit D Pai, Chairman, GSB Seva Mandal. </p><p>Of the total cover, Rs 67.03 crore is an All Risk Insurance Policy cover for a variety of risks that includes gold, silver and jewelry.</p><p>Rs 2 crore is for Standard Fire and Special Peril Policy with Earthquake Risk covers, which covers items like furniture, fixtures and fittings, installations such as computers, CCTV cameras, QR scanners, utensils, grocery, fruits and vegetables.</p><p>Yes Rs 30 crores is the Public liability which covers pandals, stadiums, devotees.</p><p>The big chunk is for Rs 375 crores, the Personal Accident Insurance cover for volunteers, Achak’s, Cooks, Gadis, Chappal Stall Workers, Valet Parking Persons, Security Guards.</p><p>Rs 43 lakhs is for the Standard Fire & Special Peril Policy for the venue premises.</p><p> The GSB Seva Mandal is the only mandal in the city where the rituals (pooja/archana/seva/annadaan) are performed round-the-clock according to Rigveda and our traditions. </p><p>The idol is adorned with 69+ kgs of gold ornaments, 336+ kgs of silver and other precious items which are usually donated by the devotees and sevedars.</p><p>The GSB Ganesh idol is popularly known as Navsala Pavnara Vishwacha Raja by the devotees due to his countless miracles and infinite divine blessings on his devotees all over the world.</p><p>“Every year, GSB Seva Mandal extends its hands towards the weaker section of society providing access to education for those who might otherwise be excluded, fostering individual growth and societal progress,” added Pai. </p>