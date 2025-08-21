Menu
maharashtra

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: GSB Seva Mandal festival insured for a record 474.46 crore

The GSB Ganesh Mandal is located in the King's Circle area of Mumbai and is visited by commoners and celebrities.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 07:03 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 07:03 IST
India NewsGanesha festivalGanesha Chaturthi

