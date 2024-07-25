Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi CM’s aide Bibhav Kumar moves Supreme Court for bail

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has moved the Supreme Court for grant of bail in the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal assault case.

As per the apex court website, Kumar moved the bail plea on July 19 and it was registered on July 24.

He has challenged the July 12 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case and claimed the allegations against him are false. Kumar has also said his custody was no longer required as the probe was over.