Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's police custody by 3 days

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday granted three days to Delhi Police for custodial interrogation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal sent Kumar to police custody till May 31.

A detailed order from the court is awaited. Delhi Police had sought five days' custody of the accused.