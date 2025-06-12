Menu
Terror funding case: Delhi HC denies bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah

The high court, therefore, dismissed Shah's appeal against the trial court's July 7, 2023 order refusing bail.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 13:53 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 13:53 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High Courtterror funding case

