‘The Delhi Model’: Penguin India announces Jasmine Shah's book on AAP's Foundation Day

'The Delhi Model: A Bold New Road Map to Building a Developed India' delves into the governance model that has redefined public administration in Delhi and influenced policy discussions nationwide.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 10:13 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 10:13 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian Politics

