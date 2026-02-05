Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Two members of SFJ held from Delhi over pro-Khalistan graffiti

The accused have been identified as Baljinder, an ambulance driver in Delhi, and his associate Rohit alias Kirth, an official said.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 04:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 04:43 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us