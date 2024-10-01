Two men stabbed in suspected road rage incident in Delhi's Shahdara

<p>New Delhi: A 22-year-old man died while his friend was injured after they were stabbed by three people in a suspected road rage incident in Shahdara's GTB Enclave, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Sunday night when Anurag, a resident of Harsh Vihar, was going to his house along with his friend Rinku on his motorcycle.</p>.<p>As they reached Dilshad Garden, their vehicle grazed another motorcycle on which three men were riding. The trio stopped Anurag and Rinku and started arguing with them, a police officer said.</p>.Class XII student stabbed to death by two minors in Baramati college.<p>The argument soon turned into a fight and the accused stabbed Anurag and Harsh multiple times, the officer said.</p>.<p>The accused fled from the site when they spotted a police patrol van heading towards them. The police team rushed the duo to the hospital where Anurag was declared dead.</p>.<p>Rinku is recuperating in the hospital, the police said. The officer said multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. </p>