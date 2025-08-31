<p>Mumbai: A Maratha youth who was taking part in the mega-protest in Mumbai has died of a heart attack. This takes the loss of lives to two in as many days during the current agitation being led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. </p><p>The two deaths, both from heart attacks, in two days during the agitation have come as a shocker to both the protestors and the government.</p>.Manoj Jarange-Patil vows to stop drinking water from Monday as hunger strike enters Day 3. <p>The deceased was identified as Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogre (32), resident of Takalgaon in Ahmedpur tehsil of Latur district of Marathwada. </p><p>Ghogre had come to Mumbai with a group of 40 men in two tempos to participate in the quota agitation at Azad Maidan.</p><p>Ghogre complained of chest pain on Saturday near the Pydhonie area and was rushed to the government-run Sir JJ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on admission. </p><p>Ghogre's death comes just two days after a 40-year-old activist, Satish Deshmukh from Beed, district died of a heart attack near Lenyadri in Junnar in Pune on August 29. He was also a part of Jarange-Patil’s entourage to Mumbai.</p>