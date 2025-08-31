<p>New Delhi: Two shooters of the Nandu-Venkat gang were arrested after a brief encounter with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> Police in Jaffarpur Kalan area here, an official said on Sunday.</p><p>The accused, identified as Naveen alias Bhanja (25), a resident of Rohtak, and Anmol Kohli (26) from Ambala, were wanted in connection with a firing incident on August 28 in Chhawla area, he said.</p><p>"During the exchange of fire, both sustained bullet injuries and were overpowered by the police. They were later shifted to a hospital," the officer said.</p>.Delhi Kalkaji temple: Sevadar beaten to death over prasad dispute, five held.<p>Police added that Naveen worked as a sharpshooter for the gang, while Anmol was involved in logistics and support.</p><p>The duo was carrying out the activities on the directions of gang leaders Kapil Nandu and Venkat Garg, police said.</p><p>Further investigation is underway.</p>