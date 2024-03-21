In a major security breach, 2 vehicles with same number plate found parked at Delhi's high-security Tughlaq Road

In a major security breach in the high-security Tughlaq Road area on March 18, two SUVs with the same registration numbers were parked at Lutyens.
The vehicles were flagged by security personnel of a VIP who alerted the Police.
Delhi Police has filed an FIR under sections 482 and 471 of IPC.
The owner is a resident of Faridabad.
The licence of one of the vehicles is genuine which was copied by 2 vehicles, ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.
More to follow...
(Published 21 March 2024, 04:32 IST)