In a major security breach, 2 vehicles with same number plate found parked at Delhi's high-security Tughlaq Road

In a major security breach in the high-security Tughlaq Road area on March 18, two SUVs with the same registration numbers were parked at Lutyens.

The vehicles were flagged by security personnel of a VIP who alerted the Police.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under sections 482 and 471 of IPC.

The owner is a resident of Faridabad.

The licence of one of the vehicles is genuine which was copied by 2 vehicles, ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

More to follow...