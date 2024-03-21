JOIN US
delhi

In a major security breach, 2 vehicles with same number plate found parked at Delhi's high-security Tughlaq Road

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under sections 482 and 471 of IPC.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 04:32 IST

In a major security breach in the high-security Tughlaq Road area on March 18, two SUVs with the same registration numbers were parked at Lutyens.

The vehicles were flagged by security personnel of a VIP who alerted the Police.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR under sections 482 and 471 of IPC.

The owner is a resident of Faridabad.

The licence of one of the vehicles is genuine which was copied by 2 vehicles, ANI quoted the Delhi Police as saying.

More to follow...

(Published 21 March 2024, 04:32 IST)
