Uber shuttles to feature on-the-go Penguin books library in new initiative

New Delhi: Books have found a new home and the commuters of Delhi-NCR region just the right reason to swap screen time with reading books as Uber and Penguin Random House India (PRHI) have joined hands for a unique initiative encouraging riders to read on the go.

As part of the month-long campaign, called #UberReads, a new fleet of electric Uber Shuttle buses will ply on the busy routes of the national capital and the adjoining areas all stocked with popular books and bestselling English and Hindi titles -- ranging from fiction to biographies, and from self-help books to mysteries.