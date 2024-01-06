Union Transport secretary fined thrice for speeding, flags placement of speed signs on Delhi roads

Union Road Transport Secretary Anurag Jain was recently fined with three speeding challans as he missed speed limit signs in the national capital. According to his statement as per the Times of India, one of the signages was "almost" behind a tree, making it difficult for any driver to see.

Sharing his experience, Anurag Jain said he has paid challan thrice for speeding, thinking that the speed limit for the route was 60 kmph.

He said, "The system does not recognise who the owner is, and I have paid challan thrice for speeding. But my problem was different. I took up with police the point that the speed signs should be visible to me," as reported by TOI.

"I thought the speed limit was 60 kmph on that stretch and my vehicle was at 61 kmph. Usually, this should not have been the reason for getting a challan," he added.