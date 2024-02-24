Unjust to treat each non-disclosure of criminal case by job aspirant as disqualification: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said broad-brushing every non-disclosure of a criminal case by a job aspirant as a disqualification will be unjust and will tantamount to being completely oblivious to the ground realities prevailing in this great, vast and diverse country.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and K V Vishwanathan said it can never be a one-size-fits-all scenario in such cases.

"There cannot be a 'hard and fast' and a 'cut and dried rule' that, in all circumstances, non-disclosure of a criminal case in the verification form is fatal for a candidate's employment," the bench said.

The court set aside the Allahabad High Court's judgments and allowed an appeal filed by Ravindra Kumar whose appointment as constable in UP Provincial Armed Constabulary was cancelled in 2005 over non-disclosure of a criminal case in the verification form.