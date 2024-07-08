UP man held for filming minor in bathroom in Delhi's Kapashera

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly recording a video of a minor girl while she was bathing in Delhi's Kapashera area, police said on Monday.
The accused was identified as Anoop Kumar, a native of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a gardener at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi, they said.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena, the 15-year-old girl lodged a complaint alleging that she was taking a bath at her residence in Salapur Kheda in southwest Delhi on July 7 when she sensed someone's presence at the vent.
As the girl raised an alarm, Kumar tried to flee but was caught by the minor's family members and some neighbours. A team from the Kapasehra Police Station reached the spot and apprehended the suspect, the DCP said.
"When his mobile phone was checked, some objectionable videos were found," Meena said.
The accused was booked under Section 77 (watching, capturing, or disseminating private images of a woman without her consent) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.
Published 08 July 2024, 09:15 IST