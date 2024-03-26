JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

US man arrested for smuggling antelope's skull, horns at Delhi airport: Customs

The accused, who was travelling to New York, was handed over to the customs officials by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) security, it said.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 12:52 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A US national was arrested at the international airport here for smuggling out of the country a "skull with horns appearing to be of antelope", an official statement issued on Tuesday by the customs department said.

The accused, who was travelling to New York, was handed over to the customs officials by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) security, it said.

"The detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of one skull with horns appearing to be of antelope," the statement said.

The recovered items were seized and the passenger was arrested, it added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 March 2024, 12:52 IST)
India NewsDelhiDelhi Airport

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT