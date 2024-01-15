Watch: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot announcing delay of Delhi-Goa flight

A video showing a passenger on an IndiGo flight physically assault a pilot, who was making an announcement regarding a delay, has gone viral on social media.

The ruckus occured on a flight heading to Goa from Delhi. The national capital has been seeing a number of flight delays due to foggy weather conditions. Notwithstanding the cause of the day, the passenger decided to take matters into his own hands.

He has now been identified as one Sahil Kataraia, as per a report by NDTV. The airline has reportedly filed a complaint against the accused as is also filing an official case against him.