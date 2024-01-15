Watch: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot announcing delay of Delhi-Goa flight

A video showing a passenger on an IndiGo flight physically assault a pilot, who was making an announcement regarding a delay, has gone viral on social media.
The ruckus occured on a flight heading to Goa from Delhi. The national capital has been seeing a number of flight delays due to foggy weather conditions. Notwithstanding the cause of the day, the passenger decided to take matters into his own hands.
He has now been identified as one Sahil Kataraia, as per a report by NDTV. The airline has reportedly filed a complaint against the accused as is also filing an official case against him.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to X to voice her concerns regarding the physical assault. She has accused the DCGA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation of not doing their job properly, and has also tagged Jyotiraditya Scindia in her post, asking him to take cognisance of the matter.
She said in a post on X, "This is absolutely uncalled for, one can understand the frustration of long wait, delays, bad service, roster duty changes. But no you can’t hit the crew. It isn’t their fault alone! More importantly, all of this could have been avoided only if we had @DGCAIndia, @MoCA_GoI doing their job, seeking accountability from airlines. But no. Will @JM_Scindia ji take cognisance? Yes we need airports but before that we need airlines that are professional! Crying shame that we are reduced to this."
In the video, the accused, dressed in a yellow hoodie, ran up from the last row and hit the pilot who had taken charge of the flight on grounds of Flight Duty Limitations (FDTL), which kicks off after a flight is delayed for a considerable number of hours.
FDTL norms have been set in place to ensure that pilots and crew members get sufficient rest before each flight. This is done to ensure no fatigue-induced safety concerns occur mid-flight.
A user on X blamed IndiGo and said, "What is unbelievable? You guys suck at your service. DGCA should ground all indigo flights till they are fit to service their customers properly. You guys at indigo are pathetic."
Others took a more nuanced approach. "Both airlines and passenger are at fault here", a user said, adding "X is full of complaints against Indigo where they are not communicating the delay and status correctly with passengers, taking them for a ride."
"On the other hand, no amount of frustration gives anyone a right to physically assault someone. That’s criminal," another user wrote on X.
One individual said, "This person should be booked for assault as well as put on a No Fly List. While @IndiGo6E is in the news for all the wrong reasons and must be taken to task for its shortcomings, but this is totally unacceptable passenger behaviour."