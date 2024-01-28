Water supply to be shut down for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30: Delhi Jal Board

The areas that will be affected are Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village and Panchwati.