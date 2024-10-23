Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Water treatment plants affected due to untreated effluent in Yamuna from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana: Delhi CM Atishi

Atishi, while briefing mediapersons during a visit to the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, alleged that the BJP was using pollution as a 'weapon against Delhi'.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 11:13 IST
India NewsDelhiUttar PradeshPollutionHaryanaYamuna RiverAtishieffluent treatment plants

Follow us on :

Follow Us