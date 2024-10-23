Water treatment plants affected due to untreated effluent in Yamuna from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana: Delhi CM Atishi

<p>New Delhi: Water treatment plants in Delhi have been affected due to high ammonia levels in Yamuna water, Chief Minister Atishi said on Wednesday while accusing BJP-ruled Haryana and Uttar Pradesh of discharging untreated industrial waste into the river.</p>.<p>Atishi, while briefing mediapersons during a visit to the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, alleged that the BJP was using pollution as a "weapon against Delhi".</p>.<p>She reiterated her charge that both the rising pollution levels in the Yamuna and the worsening air quality in the capital are the result of the BJP’s "dirty politics".</p>.More Delhi areas fall under severe AQI category as air pollution worsens.<p>“They are sending untreated water through drains into the Yamuna at Wazirabad and other areas like Kalindi Kunj, which has now turned into a toxic drain, especially during Chhath Puja," she alleged.</p>.<p>“Since yesterday, the ammonia level in the river has reached 3 ppm, making it impossible to treat the water at the Wazirabad plant,” the chief minister said.</p>.<p>She added that the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants are similarly affected.</p>.<p>“It’s clear that the BJP hates Delhi and is using Haryana and UP to attack Delhi,” Atishi charged.</p>.Delhi L-G flags toxic froth in Yamuna, asks for accountability.<p>On air pollution in the national capital, Atishi said, “From 2021 to 2023, stubble burning in Punjab has reduced, and during 2023-24, it has decreased by 25 per cent.</p>.<p>However, farm fires in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have only worsened, with Haryana showing a 23 per cent increase and Uttar Pradesh a staggering 70 per cent rise, she said. </p>