Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Who promised people dip in clean Yamuna,' asks Delhi L-G lamenting plight of froth covered river

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Assembly polls in 2020 had promised to rid the Yamuna of heavy pollution and enable people to take a dip in its water by 2025.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 16:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 16:43 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalYamuna

Follow us on :

Follow Us