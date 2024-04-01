'Why should we entertain writ petition:' SC asks Udhayanidhi Stalin over clubbing FIRs on Sanatan Dharma row

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as to why it should entertain a writ petition by him for clubbing of multiple FIRs lodged against him for his controversial remarks related to eradication of Sanatan Dharma.

"In some cases, cognisance has been taken and summons have been issued. Judicial proceedings cannot be touched by the Supreme Court under writ jurisdiction," a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Udhayanidhi.

The bench opined that he could have filed a petition in the apex court under Section 406 of CrPC, seeking transfer of criminal cases but not under Article 32 of the Constitution.