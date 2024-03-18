Wife's complaint against husband, kin must be scrutinised to determine truth: Delhi HC to courts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has said that the courts must scrutinise a wife's complaint or FIR against her husband or his family to determine whether the allegations carry elements of truth or are merely an instance of "clever drafting".

The high court said though the court is not expected to conduct a mini-trial, it also cannot be a mere spectator and refuse to exercise the power of quashing a criminal case where it finds that continuing with the proceedings would defeat the ends of the justice and amount to insurmountable harassment, agony, and pain to the accused.

This would be an abuse of the criminal process, it said.