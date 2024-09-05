Willing to get disability examined in AIIMS, ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar on Thursday told Delhi High Court she was willing to get herself medically examined in AIIMS, after the city police claimed that one of her disability certificates may be "forged" and "fabricated".

Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits, made the submission while the court was dealing with her anticipatory bail plea in the criminal case.