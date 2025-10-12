Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

WIPRO well known trademark: Delhi HC

The judge noted that WIPRO has been expanding into various sectors since the 1980s and has obtained various registrations for the 'WIPRO' mark in various classes with the earliest registration for the 'WIPRO' device mark in the year 1991.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 14:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2025, 14:25 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtWipro

Follow us on :

Follow Us