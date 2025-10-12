<p>Bengaluru: In a major drug bust, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized illicit drugs worth Rs 50 crore by arresting a Sri Lankan and two others at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). </p><p>The seized drugs include 45.4 kg of hydroponic ganja and 6 kg of psilocybin mushrooms. The operation was carried out on October 9, the NCB said on Sunday. </p>.Bengaluru police arrests two people who ordered drugs worth Rs 3.81 crore falsely marked as ‘pet food’.<p>"NCB, Bengaluru Zonal Unit, had been developing intelligence on drug cartels involved in trafficking of hydroponic ganja from Thailand for quite some time. One such effort led to interdiction of two persons coming by flight from Colombo to Bangaluru and seized 31.4 kg of hydro ganja and 4 Kg of Psilocybin mushrooms," the agency said. </p><p>Known as magic mushrooms, Psilocybin mushrooms cause euphoria, hallucinations and sensory distortion. </p><p>According to the NCB, its interrogation of the two persons helped intercept their suspected handler, a Sri Lankan, on a later flight with 14 kg of hydro ganja and 2 kg of Psilocybin mushrooms. </p><p>"The seized drugs were meticulously concealed in around 250 food tins vacuum-sealed to evade detection," it said and added that further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend other members of this syndicate. </p><p>As per the agency, trafficking in hydro ganja has become a lucrative business as it commands a high premium in retail market as it can be sold up to Rs 80 lakh per kg. </p><p>"Hydroponic ganja has become an elite party drug due to its high psychoactive effect and many young persons are ready to become mules to bring the contrabands from Thailand. Grown in controlled environments, it contains up to 25 per cent THC as against 5 per cent in normal ganja grown in India. It is meticulously concealed inside tetra packs, chocolate bars, food packaging, clothing, sealed-vacuum pouches to mask odour and evade scanners at airports. Routes often involve transits via third country like Dubai, Colombo or Kathmandu, etc. as direct flights from Bangkok invite more scrutiny at the airports," the agency added.</p>