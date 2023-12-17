Woman comes under metro at Delhi's Inderlok Station, dies

New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman who had got under a metro train at Inderlok Station succumbed to wounds on Saturday at Safdarjung Hospital, an official from the transporter said.

The woman, Reena, had come under a metro train on Thursday after a part of her clothing got stuck between the metro doors as they closed. It could not be known whether the woman was getting off of the train or boarding it.

"An incident took place at Inderlok Metro station on Thursday where prima facie it appears that a woman passenger's clothes got entangled in a train leading to injuries and subsequent demise in hospital on Saturday," Delhi Metro's Chief Public Relations Officer Anuj Dayal said.

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will hold an inquiry into this incident, Dayal said.