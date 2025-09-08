<p>New Delhi: A 32-year-old woman, whose pregnancy ended at its fifth month, donated the fetus to AIIMS-Delhi for research purposes.</p>.<p>Vandana Jain, from Delhi's Pitampura, decided to donate the fetus with her father-in-law, Suresh Jain, the president of Aagam Shri Foundation, which is engaged in organ donation initiatives, taking the lead to coordinate with hospitals and other organisations for making the arrangements.</p>.<p>"I promote awareness and facilitate organ donation through my organisation. So, when our family experienced this tragedy, we decided to come forward and donate the fetus for a larger cause," Suresh Jain said.</p>.<p>He said they contacted GP Tayal, the north head of Dadichi Deh Dan Samiti and expressed their intention. "They helped us get in touch with the anatomy department of AIIMS-Delhi," he said.</p>.10 fire tenders rushed after fire reported at Delhi AIIMS, no casualty.<p>Sudhir Gupta, the vice president of Dadichi Dehdan Samiti, said volunteers and AIIMS officials worked in coordination with each other to complete the process.</p>.<p>The AIIMS arranged for an ambulance, which collected the fetus from a nursing home in Rohini, where Vandana had undergone an operation to remove the fetus.</p>.<p>"SB Ray, the head of the anatomy department of the AIIMS, contacted me to collect the body donation certificate," Jain said.</p>.<p>An AIIMS doctor said that fetuses can be used for research and training of the medical students.</p>.<p>"The Jain family showed that families can leave behind a legacy even during moments of grief and loss," Gupta said. </p>