Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Woman donates fetus to AIIMS-Delhi for research after miscarriage at fifth month

The AIIMS arranged for an ambulance, which collected the fetus from a nursing home in Rohini, where Vandana had undergone an operation to remove the fetus.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 18:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 18:42 IST
India NewsDelhiAIIMSmiscarriageFetus

Follow us on :

Follow Us