Woman jumps off elevated metro station in Delhi, dies

New Delhi: A 45-year-old woman died after she jumped off an elevated metro station onto the road below in west Delhi on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The victim was reportedly suffering from depression, the police said citing her husband.
According to the CCTV footage retrieved by the police, the woman was seen entering the Uttam Nagar West Metro Station and going upstairs, a senior police officer said.
"She found a place where no other passenger or metro official was around and then kept her phone aside. She then climbed the railing and jumped from there," the officer added.
The victim, Anita, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.
Anita is survived by her husband Satish and two children -- a 12-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son, they added.
Anita's husband told the police that she was suffering from depression for which she was being treated for the past few years.
Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.
Published 18 July 2024, 16:43 IST