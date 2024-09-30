Woman raped in Delhi's Dwarka, one held

<p>New Delhi: A woman was allegedly raped in Delhi's Dwarka area by a man known to her who had called her to meet him on the pretext of taking her for a job interview, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The accused, who works as an electrician, has been arrested, they said.</p>.<p>"On Sunday, a PCR call regarding a rape was received at Mohan Garden police station," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>The woman spoke to the man, who was known to her, on phone and he asked her to meet him on the pretext of taking her for a job interview on Sunday, the officer said.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered in the matter and the accused was arrested, he said.</p>