Woman raped in Delhi's Dwarka, one held

The woman spoke to the man, who was known to her, on phone and he asked her to meet him on the pretext of taking her for a job interview on Sunday, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 07:12 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 07:12 IST
