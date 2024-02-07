Delhi: Woman raped for a week, 'hot dal' poured as torture, friend arrested

According to the police, the incident came to light on January 30, when the Neb Sarai police station received a PCR call informing that a woman was being beaten by her husband.

A police team rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and rushed her to AIIMS, officials said.

The woman had around 20 injury marks on her body when she was hospitalised. She was recently discharged, they added.

"When police enquired about the matter, the victim stated that she hailed from Darjeeling in West Bengal and came in contact with the accused over the phone," a senior police officer said.

She befriended Paras and was in touch with him for the last 3-4 months, the officer said.

The woman was supposed to reach Bengaluru in the first week of January as she had got a job of a house maid, the officer said.

As she had a train via Delhi, she decided to take a halt and meet Paras who then asked her to stay here and even assured to help her find a job. On his assurance, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation in Raju Park, the officer added.

However, as the days passed, the accused allegedly started beating her up and even sexually assaulted her for a week, the officer said quoting the victim.

At one instance, Paras even allegedly "poured hot dal (lentils) over her" due to which she suffered burn injuries, the officer added.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered an FIR on January 30 under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape) and 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused on February 2, the police officer further said.

Paras hails from Uttarakhand and worked as a cook at an eatery here, the police said.

Further probe in the matter is underway, they added.