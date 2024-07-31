Woman shot dead in road rage incident in Delhi's Gokalpuri

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by an unidentified man in a road rage incident on Wednesday after their two wheelers brushed against each other in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said.

The incident took place at Gokalpuri flyover at around 3.15 pm when the woman, identified as Simranjeet Kaur, was travelling with her husband Heera Singh and two sons aged 12 and four years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Singh had a verbal spat with the man on another two-wheeler near Gokalpuri flyover after their vehicles almost brushed against each other.