Woman's body found with stab wounds in Delhi, partner booked

<p>New Delhi: The body of a 30-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds was found in the Kalindi Kunj area of southeast Delhi on Sunday, police said.</p>.<p>The woman's partner, Toffiq alias Sonu, has been booked in connection with the matter, they said.</p>.<p>After information was received about the stabbing of a woman, a police team rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.</p><p>The victim's daughter told police that she and her brother found their mother lying unconscious and bleeding on the first floor of their residence around 3 pm, the officer said.</p>.<p>Crime and forensics teams were called in and they examined the spot, the officer added.</p>.<p>According to the officer, the victim's daughter suspects her mother's partner Toffiq killed her.</p>.<p>"We have registered a case of murder against Toffiq. According to police records, Toffiq is a history-sheeter and is wanted in murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation cases. He is out on bail," the officer said.</p>.<p>Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, police said. </p>