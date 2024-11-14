Home
Woman's decomposed body found in Yamuna in Delhi

The body was stuffed in a sack with its hands and feet tied with a red rope. A stone was tied to the sack to prevent the body from floating to the surface.
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 17:10 IST

